Deputies ask for help to identify shoplifting suspect

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person in reference to a shoplifting incident.
Authorities say the incident happened at the Home Depot in Bluffton around noon on Wednesday.
According to deputies the suspect placed numerous types of merchandise in a shopping cart and exited the business without paying for the items.
Deputies say the suspect is described as a white male approximately 6 feet tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. According to deputies, he left in a silver four door Volvo.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Whittenton at 843-255-3407 or the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
They ask that you reference Case 21S064904.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
