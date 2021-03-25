Graham to visit border on heels of introducing immigration bill

“Most asylum seekers are not coming because of fear, but because of economic distress. The asylum standard has been completely abused,” Graham said. “It is being used by cartels and human traffickers, and they’re telling these poor folks all over Central America, ‘once you get to America, claim asylum. You’re entitled to hearing, they will release in the United States, then you can go anywhere you want to go.’ 90% of the people never show up for the hearing, and 90% of those who do show up are not allowed asylum. The asylum system is being gamed. The Secure and Protect Act will stop this.”