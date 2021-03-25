Group of S. Carolina senators make reluctant state flag pick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A South Carolina Senate committee went for symmetry over a more natural look as it made a recommendation to standardize the state’s iconic palmetto tree and crescent flag.
But the Family and Veterans Services Committee acknowledged the argument is far from over. They say more designs are likely to come up as amendments as the bill moves on to the Senate floor.
Senators acknowledged their phones are ringing and email inboxes filling over the issue.
Talk of an official state flag design has caused confusion. Lawmakers are not trying to redesign the state’s flag; the state has had a single official state flag design since 1940, which means there’s no standard for manufacturers of state flags.
Without a standard design, South Carolina often flies a flag over its Statehouse that has a different looking palmetto tree or a slightly different shade of indigo than the banners and in the governor’s office and other places.
A Senate subcommittee last week approved two possible designs submitted by a committee of historians. The historians released the two new designs after hearing largely negative feedback on two earlier designs.
Historians say their first alternate design used the palmetto tree that first appeared on the second official state flag and elements of the original sketch dating back to 1910. Their second featured a palmetto tree of uncertain origin that has appeared on state flags since at least 1953.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.