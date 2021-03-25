Healthcare group to change first-come clinics following high community response

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - During a two-part vaccination clinic on James Island, organizers said they plan to simplify first-come, first-serve clinics because of overwhelming community turnout.
Fetter Healthcare’s CEO Dr. Aretha Powers said future clinics will only offer one type of vaccine per day rather than the second Moderna dose plus the Johnson and Johnson doses which were both offered on Thursday.
“Johnson and Johnson clinics have been attended extremely well,” Powers said. “I guess the lesson learned is we will not do the flips anymore, we will just do one dose, the second dose and then we will have to schedule to come back in the community.”
Fetter Healthcare’s goal was to give out 1,200 shots over six hours at the Baxter Patrick Library.
Some people showed up hours before the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was available.
Local Valerie Walker said the early line of cars left her no choice but to walk to the clinic.
“This morning, trying to get out of my driveway, I’m blocked in,” Walker said. “And if you have to walk to get this vaccine, you need it, you want it.”
Charleston County Emergency Management Director Jason Patno said they did not start saving people’s spot in line until exactly 12:30 p.m.
“That’s just to ensure that it’s fair for everyone. If you arrived early, I understand, but some are getting here earlier than others if we open at 12:30 everyone has equal access,” Patno said. “There’s a lot of logistics, parking, staging and ensuring there are enough personnel on site to assist those that are here to get a vaccine.”
The line of cars spanned Grimball Road until shortly after 4 p.m.
Another challenge came when neighboring James Island Elementary school let out just after 2 p.m. Parents ended up parking beyond the vaccine line and walking to pick up their children.
“It’s a lot of parents that is trying to get there,” grandmother Kathy Holmes said as she walked to the school. “For car riders, the line usually starts backing up at 1 o’clock with over 20 cars already in a line so imagine this. They can’t even get in.”
Charleston police showed up to make a way for parents to get to the school and busses to leave by 2:40 p.m.
