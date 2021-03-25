Intersection debate renews on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston county council members are disagreeing on how to improve safety and traffic flow on one James Island intersection.
For two years there have been discussions about improving the Riverland Drive and Central Park Road intersection. After looking through a series of proposals, two alternatives were chosen to move forward, a “dog bone” plan that creates two roundabouts and a traffic light at the intersection.
In December of 2020, Charleston county council upheld a staff recommendation to move forward with the double roundabout. But for some council members and community members, that’s not an option.
“People that don’t know their way around here can actually get into an accident by not yielding [at the roundabout] and going around it,” resident Mike Green said. “The traffic light would definitely be beneficial to everybody’s safety and to keep the community natural.”
On Tuesday, County staff gave an update on the project and council members decided to table the discussion until they could look at both proposals more in depth. The idea was to give new council members a chance to look at the project’s history before deciding.
Council member Anna Johnson, who represents that area of James Island, said people living near the intersection have been against the double roundabout proposal since the beginning. That is why she wants council members to vote in favor of the traffic light.
“I think it’s the best thing for the pedestrians, but more so there’s a school near the intersection as well, and the children would not have a safe place to walk across the highway if it was a dog bone,” Johnson said.
Other council members say the dog bone proposal is the safest option and backtracking now could undo a lot of the work that has already been accomplished with this project.
“It is the safest by every measure that our county staff has presented, it is the safest alternative for all forms of transportation and the goal is both safety and improvement of traffic flow, so we want to make sure we provide the best,” Councilwoman Jenny Honeycutt said.
Honeycutt said she is also proposing a compromise that would enhance bike and pedestrian safety at the intersection of Riverland Drive and Central Park Road.
The discussion surrounding the intersection improvements will be added to a Planning and Public Works Committee meeting in two weeks. Council members may decide to keep moving forward with the dog bone plan as it stands, or they could try and vote for another plan.
