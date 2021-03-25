N.C. gun enthusiasts say banning certain rifles won’t stop mass shootings

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - President Biden has suggested that a solution to stop mass shootings would be to ban the sale of assault weapons.
He made the statement when commenting on the shooting spree in Colorado this week that left 10 people dead.
At Guns Too in Lenoir, people who own weapons said banning any gun is not the answer to stopping violence.
“It’s not the weapon,” said Shane Carswell.
Carswell and others told WBTV that the mental health aspect should be where officials look when trying to find solutions.
Lynn Reid said banning a weapon simply by how it looks is the wrong way to go. He thinks beefing up some of the background checks to look closer at someone’s mental health would produce better results.
“They should weed some people out, they should,” he said.
Under current law, a federal background check is required for a rifle purchase.
A local handgun permit, along with more background checks are required for those purchases.
The forms ask the buyer if they had ever been judged with a mental issue.
No matter how they answer, the background check is supposed to find out if they have ever been involuntarily committed with court papers.
The problem, said Captain Aaron Barlow of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, is that those types of checks will not turn up everything.
Someone getting treatment for a mental illness without being committed at an institution could slip through the process and acquire a weapon.
Carswell said officials should look into that situation when looking for solutions to gun issues and, “Even maybe back up the laws we already have.”
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.