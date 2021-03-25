Nonprofit sees more need, requests for help from community

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way has seen a non-stop increase in help requests since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Eviction Moratorium set to end on Wednesday, officials at the nonprofit say they are anticipating even more of an increase in the coming weeks.
At one point, calls had skyrocketed 800% more than the year before.
Trident United Way Vice President of Community Impact Amanda Lawrence says the increase is coming from people in the community seeking help to pay for electricity bills, rent and food. She says when you combine the increase due to the pandemic, with the people in need before the pandemic, it’s been nearly impossible to catch up.
Throughout the last year, they’ve been forced to keep a waitlist of people for when resources become available.
Lawrence says although there have been additional funding sources throughout the last 12 months, when there are gaps in the funding and it’s not available, people in the community can be evicted during that time.
Through all the struggles though she says the silver lining is seeing the community come together through personal giving.
“From individuals, those who continue to fill blessings boxes that are in their neighborhood or contribute to shelters or foot pantries that may also be in their communities,” Lawrence said. She also said community giving provides hope.
Lawrence says right now people are struggling most with paying electric bills because they are prioritizing food. So, the best donations are financial donations.
