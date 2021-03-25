Parker’s Kitchen opens ninth Charleston-area location

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parker’s opened its newest Lowcountry location Thursday in Ladson.
The convenience store, located at 3900 Ladson Road, is the company’s 69th retail location and the ninth in the metropolitan Charleston area.
“This is an exciting time at Parker’s as we continue to expand our footprint throughout South Carolina and meet the growing needs of our customers throughout metro Charleston,” Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker said.
The new store is well-positioned to meet the needs of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester County residents, Parker’s spokesperson Allison Hersh said. The location is minutes from Charleston Southern University and Summerville Medical Center.
The new Parker’s Kitchen offers a full menu of fresh Southern food made-from-scratch, including its chicken tender sandwich, biscuits and gravy, Southern-style breakfast biscuits, fresh chicken tenders and extra cheesy egg casserole.
“At Parker’s, we’re always working hard to raise the bar for what customers can expect from a convenience store,” Parker said. “With its award-winning food, sleek architectural design, sparkling interiors and commitment to the community, our new Parker’s Kitchen in Ladson underscores our commitment to customers throughout the region.”
Additional highlights include freshly brewed sweet tea, Parker’s Fancy Lemonade, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, 28-degree beer and fountain drinks with chewy ice. The new Parker’s Kitchen also features a range of convenience items and fuel options, including marine fuel.
Part of the company’s larger regional expansion, the Ladson store complements existing Parker’s Kitchen locations in Charleston, Summerville, Monck’s Corner and Goose Creek.
The company has been honored by Food and Wine as one of America’s Best Convenience Stores and by Convenience Store News as the nation’s Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year.
The company plans to open additional stores throughout the Charleston area in 2021 and beyond.
