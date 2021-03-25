SC health centers to receive $95M in funding for COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina community health centers will receive additional funding to support COVID-19 vaccinations and services for vulnerable populations.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says 23 community health centers in South Carolina will receive over $95 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
HHS says the funding will be awarded beginning in April by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
According to officials the funding can be used to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations.
The funding can also be used by health centers to modify and improve physical infrastructure or add mobile units to expand operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond.
“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”
HHS says the investment will help increase access to vaccinations among hard-hit populations and increase confidence in the vaccine by empowering local, trusted health professionals in their efforts to expand the vaccine
The full list of South Carolina health centers receiving funding through the American Rescue Plan can be found on the HRSA website.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.