Study suggests hospitals will continue to struggle from COVID-19 financial impacts in 2021

“Our forecast that total hospital revenues in 2021 could be down between $53 billion and $122 billion (4 percent to 10 percent of total revenue) is bad news, indeed,” the study released by the American Hospital Association stated. “Whether recovery from COVID-19 in 2021 is relatively rapid or relatively slow, America’s hospitals will face another year of struggle to regain their financial health while providing necessary care and services to a nation that is continuing to experience the effects of an unprecedented pandemic.”