Summerville woman wins $75K in scratch-off game

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Summerville lottery player says she hopes to be signing for a new house after her win.
The woman, who did not want to be named said she immediately reached for a pen to sign her name on the ticket, according to State Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong.
“I didn’t want anything bad to happen to the ticket,” she told lottery officials.
She won $75,000 on a Bingo Tripler scratch-off ticket, which she called, “really, really exciting.”
The winner purchased the ticket at a Spinx store in Summerville, which will receive a commission of $750 for selling the claimed ticket.
Two other top prizes remain in the game, Armstrong said.
