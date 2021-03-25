Travel agents see post-pandemic travel boom ahead of schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Travel is making a comeback in a big way. The pandemic forced people to stay home, grounded flights and caused cruises to grind to a halt. Now that more than a quarter of the U.S population has received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, interest in traveling has rebounded.
“What we are seeing is called a vaxication, that’s what our industry calls them,” said Amy Westerman, owner and CEO of Ears of Experience LLC – a travel group in the Charleston area. “As somebody gets that first shot, they’re planning what they are going to do 14 days after their second shot. I mean they are wanting to go somewhere right away.”
Ears of Experience owns several travel businesses including Charleston Travel Plans and The Curated Travel Collection. Westerman says they lost 70 percent of their business last year, but this year is shaping up to exceed expectations.
“The industry as a whole said about 35 to 40 percent of what we did in 2019 is what we would see in the first quarter of 2021,” Westerman said. “We have met or exceeded that in the last three months. We are trending to exceed our sales from 2019.”
On Thursday, Charleston International Airport officials announced plans to begin 18 new, non-stop flights to major mid-western cities starting on May 27. The seasonal destinations include Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Milwaukee. The flights are being offered by United Airlines. Officials with the company say they plan to fly more than 100% of its pre-pandemic schedule to Latin America in May.
“Throughout the pandemic, United has been strategic and thoughtful in adding flights to destinations that our customers want to visit,” said Ankit Gupta vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling at United Airlines. “With many customers now beginning to plan summer vacations in places where they can enjoy time outside, we look forward to offering new service to key cities in the Midwest and East Coast.”
Westerman has three distinct divisions centering around international travel, Disney trips and vacations in Charleston. She says all of them are seeing a huge amount of demand and bookings are going fast.
“I am not sure people realize how much travel has picked up,” Westerman said. “We can’t get people rooms in Key West for spring break in two weeks. . . We saw a world cruise that sold out in a day. That’s a 136-day cruise.”
Airport numbers show the total number of passengers is going up from month to month but are still down about 60 percent from 2019. The Transportation Security Administration shows 1.1 million people passed through a security checkpoint on Wednesday. That’s way up from the less than 300,000 people on the same day last year, but still a million people shy of the same day in 2019.
Kathy Stokes is another travel consultant in the Charleston area. She says business is booming, but she doesn’t expect it to top 2019 levels.
“But I think 2022 could easily outpace 2019,” Stokes said. “I have several trips booked for 2022 starting in January and going all the way through July. People are playing catch up.”
The pandemic isn’t over just yet and many travelers will continue to deal with new and old public health measures. Stokes says these additional logistics have made travel agents crucial in the making future plans.
“Some states may still have some testing requirement or quarantine requirement before you’re allowed to fly in. That is also true for Hawaii and any of the Caribbean islands. Some of the European countries that are open to clients, they require negative tests,” Stokes said. “Each time we get a call from a client and they say they want to go to XYZ we have to research that particular place.”
Demand is very real and both Stokes and Westerman say if you’re planning a vacation start you planning as soon as possible. They do not expect prices to get any cheaper anytime soon.
