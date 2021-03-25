United adding service from Charleston’s Airport to 6 cities

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Travelers at Charleston International Airport will have additional flight options to six midwest cities beginning in May.
United Airlines will add nonstop service from Charleston to Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh, Indianapolis and Milwaukee beginning May 27, Charleston International Airport spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
The new seasonal service builds on United’s growing presence in Charleston, Pryor said.
“United is once again adding to the excitement at Charleston International Airport,” Charleston County Aviation Authority Executive Director and CEO Elliot Summey said. The CCAA owns and operates the airport. “We remain committed to growing service with our existing carriers and the new service offered by United will be welcomed by Charleston travelers. We have been on a steady track to returning to pre-COVID passenger volume and today’s announcement by United will bring us a step closer.”
The addition of six new destinations more than doubles United’s nonstop flights out of Charleston and adds 18 weekly flights.
This will be the first nonstop service to Milwaukee from Charleston.
“Throughout the pandemic, United has been strategic and thoughtful in adding flights to destinations that our customers want to visit,” United Airplines spokesperson Ankit Gupta said. “With many customers now beginning to plan summer vacations in places where they can enjoy time outside, we look forward to offering new service to key cities in the Midwest and East Coast.”
As the airline rebuilds its schedule to meet the increased travel demand, adding in seasonal point-to-point flying is just one of the ways United is finding opportunities to add new and exciting service.
Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill called United a “tremendous partner for many years.”
“Ohio has consistently been one of the top states of origin for visitors to the Lowcountry. We’re excited to welcome our inaugural nonstop service to Milwaukee as well as additional options for Indianapolis and Pittsburgh residents to conveniently enjoy our region’s unparalleled attributes,” Hill said. “Simultaneously, we realize these flights improve access for Charleston-area residents with family, friends, and business contacts in these markets.”
On five of the six new routes, United Airlines will be using the CRJ-550 aircraft. The CRJ-550 is part of United’s commitment to offering more premium-heavy aircraft, as the plane features 10 first-class seats, 20 seats for Economy Plus and 20 seats for Economy, along with overhead storage to accommodate every traveler to have a rolling carry-on bag.
