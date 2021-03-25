Vaccine clinic to offer 2nd dose, single-dose shots on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network is hosting a two-part vaccination clinic Thursday on James Island.
The clinic will provide the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to those who received their first dose last month from 9 a.m. until noon. Anyone who received their first dose from Fetter at any of their locations can come for their second dose.
From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be given. Fetter says they will not start parking people who arrive for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until 12:45 p.m., so they ask that you do not arrive earlier than that.
Those who do arrive will be given a number for their place in line, and say that number will be separate from those who may still be waiting for their second dose of the Moderna shot.
Fetter Health officials say those needing their second dose will not be turned away, even if they arrive after noon. But they prefer those people arrive in the morning if possible to reduce wait times for afternoon vaccines.
A Fetter Health vaccine clinic last week at the Hollywood library was forced to turn people away because it reached capacity for single dose shots less than one hour after that portion of the clinic opened. Charleston County officials said that did not mean the clinic ran out of vaccine doses, but instead reached the number of people they were able to administer doses to within the allotted time.
Fetter staff plans to arrive at the Baxter Patrick James Island Library at 7 a.m. Thursday morning to begin setting up.
