Deputies arrest suspect in connection to Dorchester Co. shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection to a Dorchester Co. shooting on Wednesday.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Terraneka Nicole Hall, of Charleston, is being charged with one count of attempted murder for a shooting that occurred at the Shoppes of Windsor Hill on Wednesday.
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Lt. Rick Carson says the investigation is still on-going and more arrests are expected.
