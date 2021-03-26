Deputies arrest suspect in connection to Dorchester Co. shooting

Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection to a Dorchester Co. shooting on Wednesday. (Source: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 26, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 5:13 PM

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection to a Dorchester Co. shooting on Wednesday.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Terraneka Nicole Hall, of Charleston, is being charged with one count of attempted murder for a shooting that occurred at the Shoppes of Windsor Hill on Wednesday.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Lt. Rick Carson says the investigation is still on-going and more arrests are expected.

