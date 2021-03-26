Deputies arrest third suspect accused in violent home invasion

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a third suspect accused in a violent home invasion in Orangeburg County.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Marquis Williams in connection to a home invasion in 2020. He faces several charges including first-degree burglary, conspiracy, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies have already arrested 22-year-old Jaquan Tyrique Jackson of Greenville and 40-year-old Byron Dwayne Felder of Columbia who were taken into custody in early January on charges related to the incident.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the Williams is the last of a trio of suspects who are accused of breaking into a Neeses Highway home on Dec. 2, 2020 where they assaulted and robbed a man.
“We’ve been on this individual’s trail since this incident occurred in December,” Ravenell said. “You can run as far as you want. But that trail will end eventually.”
The trio faces life in prison on the burglary charge alone, if convicted.
