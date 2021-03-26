Deputies investigate shooting on Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a business on Pawleys Island community.
Deputies have released few details other than that the shooting happened at an establishment on Annie Rainey Road.
There was no immediate word on how many people were injured.
But investigators are on the scene.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
