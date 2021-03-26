Detectives charge suspect for 2018 murder of 78-year-old Summerville man

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives have charged a suspect who is accused of the 2018 murder of a 78-year-old Summerville man.
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office charged 57-year-old Jerome Thomas with the murder of Neville Morgan.
His arrest stems from an investigation on April 12, 2018 when deputies responded to reports of an elderly man brutally beaten inside his Sheep Island home. A report states Morgan was found lying on the floor, beaten but still alive.
He was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
Detectives said they later learned that Thomas, a tenant of Morgan’s, was in possession of Morgan’s credit cards immediately following the assault.
“However, they did not have enough evidence to charge Thomas with murder at the time,” BCSO officials said.
In addition, authorities say Thomas was later arrested and charged with murder in a separate and unrelated case in Dorchester County.
“Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies have now issued an arrest warrant for Jerome Thomas and transported him to Hill Finklea Detention center,” the sheriff’s office said.
If you have information on this case or any other Berkeley County case, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4465 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
“Our detectives never gave up on this case,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “They followed leads and gathered evidence to charge the person we believe is responsible for this horrific crime. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jerome Thomas, now a double murder suspect. We appreciate the community’s assistance in bringing justice to this case.”
