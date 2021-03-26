Dozens of dogs rescued from home after woman hospitalized

BELTON, S.C. (WCSC/WYFF) - Animal control agents in the Upstate are working to rescue dogs after more than three dozen were found at a home.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Sgt. J.T. Foster said emergency medical personnel responded to an address on Big Creek Road in Belton on Wednesday about a woman who needed medical assistance.
When they got arrived, they found up to 50 chihuahuas on the property. The woman was taken to the hospital, he said.
Anderson County Animal Control also responded to the home with Anderson County P.A.W.S personnel. After two days, nearly 40 animals had been rescued, authorities said.
“The animals don’t appear to be in terrible shape, it’s more the living conditions,” Anderson County P.A.W.S Dr. Kim Sanders said.
Sanders said some have fleas, one is missing part of a paw and one has an old eye injury.
Investigators said the case is not being investigated as animal abuse. Deputies said most of the dogs were well-fed and healthy. They said the homeowner probably just become overwhelmed with the amount of animals she had.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.