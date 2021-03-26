Emergency crews extinguish house fire in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in West Ashley Thursday night.
Just before 6 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a fire at a home in the area of East Shore Lane.
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said when responders arrived in the area they saw smoke and flames coming from a one-story home on Northside Drive.
“Firefighters worked to quickly contain the blaze and search the home,” CFD officials said. “The incident was brought under control in approximately 12 minutes.”
The Fire Marshal Division is investigating the cause of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
