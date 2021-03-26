Ft. Dorchester alum Carlos Dunlap heading back to Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Less than three weeks after being released in a salary cap move, Carlos Dunlap is returning to the Seattle Seahawks on a two-year deal.
Dunlap’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed Thursday night the sides agreed on a new contract that is expected to be worth more than $16 million.
It’s a major victory for Seattle bringing back its top pass rusher on a day filled with news about its defensive line.
Dunlap was released because Seattle desperately needed salary cap space and letting go of the pass rusher saved the Seahawks $14.1 million. But there was optimism about bringing Dunlap back to Seattle depending on what the free agent market yielded.
Dunlap, 32, was a major boost to Seattle’s pass rush following his midseason arrival in a trade from Cincinnati. He appeared in eight regular-season games for the Seahawks with five sacks and 14 quarterback hits. He was the spark for a Seattle pass rush that was among the better units in the league over the second half of the season.
But his salary for 2021 was always going to be a point of contention, especially with Seattle lacking cap space. When the trade was made, Seattle agreed to let Dunlap test free agency if an extension could not be reached.
Bringing back Dunlap and adding Hyder may finally keep Seattle from going into a season with pass-rush questions. Before the 2019 season, the Seahawks acquired Jadeveon Clowney from Houston to bolster the unit. Last year, Dunlap became the answer after Seattle’s defensive front struggled for the first half of the season.
Before being traded last season, Dunlap spent his entire career with the Bengals and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 and 2016. He had 46 sacks between 2015-19 and had eight sacks in 2019 for Cincinnati.