Hospitals encouraged by monoclonal antibody treatments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of high-risk coronavirus patients in the Lowcountry have received new monoclonal antibodies treatments.
Since November, medical leaders at Trident Health are calling the treatments “Game changers” in helping patients stay out of the hospital.
This week, Trident Health surpassed 700 people treated with the lab-made antibodies.
“Between that first and 10th day of symptom onset you could eliminate or potentially avoid the need for hospitalization,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs said. “They didn’t get sicker, they obviously didn’t die and they didn’t require advanced treatment from a simple, one hour infusion.”
He said internally, the treatment has avoided close to 80 potential hospitalizations.
Those include 24 nursing home patients who all tested positive for the virus in February.
“Those patients were shuttled to us in groups of four at a time, they received the infusion, they returned to their nursing home setting and none of them went on to require hospitalization,” Biggs said.
Wendy Taylor and her family all tested positive for the coronavirus in January.
“My husband, my mother my father and myself all came down with Covid,” Taylor said. “Within 24 hours they had already started feeling really bad.”
At high risk, her husband, mother and father all qualified to receive monoclonal antibodies at Trident.
She believes if they didn’t get the treatments, she doesn’t know if they’d be here today.
“My husband’s other medical heath conditions would have jeopardized his life,” Taylor said. " I do believe that all three of them would have been admitted by the weekend.”
Roper St. Francis Hospital infectious disease doctor, Kent Stock said they have treated almost 300 people so far.
“To this point in time, my understanding is that 5.2 percent of those people have still gone on to be hospitalized,” Stock said. “Our experience has been encouraging.”
Stock said early studies show promising effects on preventing hospitalization, however it’s too early to tell the true efficacy of the treatment on a large scale.
“Some of the data is skewed. For example, if you get your neutralizing antibody at MUSC and then get hospitalized at a facility in Beaufort, they’re not going to know about it,” Stock said.
Dr. Biggs at Trident says even though more people are getting vaccinated, they will still need treatments like this to save lives for months to come.
“There’s still going to be patients who don’t get vaccinated and get Covid,” Biggs said. “So, if there’s a treatment to avoid hospitalizations, that’s a space we are going to continue to be in.”
Last week, the US FDA updated guidance to say that one specific monoclonal brand, bamlanivimab, does not work well against emerging coronavirus variants, halting distribution.
