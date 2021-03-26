LIVE: CofC holds news conference to introduce new Pat Kelsey as new head basketball coach

Kelsey’s deal with the school is for 5 years worth a total of $3 million. He’ll be paid $550 thousand in his first season and get a bump of 50 thousand each season after that. He can also earn more with incentives such as $25,000 for a conference championship and $25,000 more for each round the team advances in the NCAA Tournament. Kelsey was making $250,000 per year at Winthrop.