LIVE: CofC holds news conference to introduce new Pat Kelsey as new head basketball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston will introduce Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey as their new head basketball coach at a Friday news conference.
The college made the announcement of Kelsey’s hiring Tuesday. Kelsey will replace Earl Grant who left last week to coach at Boston College.
CofC’s Board of Trustees approved a contract for Kelsey just after 6pm on Thursday night. President Andrew Hsu announced the hiring during the Board’s conference call.
Kelsey’s deal with the school is for 5 years worth a total of $3 million. He’ll be paid $550 thousand in his first season and get a bump of 50 thousand each season after that. He can also earn more with incentives such as $25,000 for a conference championship and $25,000 more for each round the team advances in the NCAA Tournament. Kelsey was making $250,000 per year at Winthrop.
Kelsey spent 9 seasons at Winthrop where he won 185 games, 4 Big South titles and went to 3 NCAA Tournaments.
