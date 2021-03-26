Police search for clues after gunfire damages homes

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police are investigating a pair of shootings that damaged homes and vehicles.
No one was injured in either incident, but multiple homes and vehicles were damaged, Capt. Nelson Brown said.
In the first incident, police responded to the 2700 block of Prince Street where residents reported hearing gun shots at approximately 3 a.m. Police say a home was struck by gunfire at that scene.
Investigators were still on the scene processing evidence and searching for potential witnesses, Brown said.
The second incident happened in the 400 block of Lynch Street where gun shots were reported at approximately 5:15 a.m., Brown said.
Police say one home and three vehicles were struck.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, their tip line at 843-545-4400 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
