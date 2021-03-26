Record warmth, late day storms possible today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Near record high temperatures are expected today as we watch a cold front slowly sliding eastward across the state with a line of showers and storms. This is the same storms system that produced dozens of tornadoes yesterday across the Deep South. Thankfully, this storm will be much weaker as it makes a run at our inland areas, near I-95, this afternoon and evening. Storms should weaken, or fall apart, before making their way to the coast this evening. Ahead of the storms, we expect plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures. Inland areas will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon, near the record high of 86 degrees dating back to 1938. Coastal areas will be considerably cooler in the low 70s with areas of sea fog brushing the beaches at times.