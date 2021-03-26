SC State names Tony Madlock head basketball coach

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State has found their next head basketball coach.
The school announced on Thursday evening that they’ve hired Memphis assistant coach Tony Madlock to serve as the new Bulldogs head coach replacing Murray Garvin who was not re-signed after the season ended.
“I am excited to join the Bulldog family. I am looking forward to getting on campus and beginning a new era in Bulldog Basketball,” Madlock said in a statement. “Thank you to President Clark, Athletic Director Stacy Danley as well as the South Carolina State for this opportunity”
“During this process we were able to look at a number of potential candidates,” SC State AD Stacy Danley said. “Tony Madlock, who I have had the opportunity to know and evaluate as a person and coach for over10 years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, amazing pedigree, incredible understanding of what it takes to win, and experience as the architect of several nationally ranked recruiting classes. He is a teacher, evaluator, recruiter and first class coach. He is the kind of coach that I would want my son to play for.”
Madlock has been an assistant coach for 25 seasons at the college level. He also served as the interim head coach at Ole Miss during the 2017-18 season.
He was working at Memphis under his former teammate Penny Hardaway who he played with at Memphis during the 1991-92 season.
Madlock has also had stops at Auburn, UTEP and Arkansas State.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.