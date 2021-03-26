SC State names Tony Madlock head basketball coach

“During this process we were able to look at a number of potential candidates,” SC State AD Stacy Danley said. “Tony Madlock, who I have had the opportunity to know and evaluate as a person and coach for over10 years, is everything we were looking for: winning with integrity, amazing pedigree, incredible understanding of what it takes to win, and experience as the architect of several nationally ranked recruiting classes. He is a teacher, evaluator, recruiter and first class coach. He is the kind of coach that I would want my son to play for.”