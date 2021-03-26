Summerville’s Wellman throws no-hitter in win over Bishop England

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Owen Wellman threw a complete game no-hitter to lead Summerville to a 1-0 win over Bishop England at Green Wave Park in Summerville on Thursday night.
Wellman outdueled Bishop England ace Daniel Brooks to help lead the Green Wave to the victory.
Brooks, who had more than a dozen professional scouts in attendance to watch him throw, was equally impressive as he threw 9 strikeouts in 5+ innings of work.
Summerville only managed one hit on the night as well and their lone run came without a base hit. In the bottom of the 6th, the Green Wave used a walk, an error and a fielders choice to score the games only run.
Wellman would come back out in the 7th, not knowing he hadn’t given up a hit yet, and got some defensive help as PJ Morlando made a diving catch in right field to get the first out of the inning. Wellman would later force Brooks to ground out to third for the final out of the game which was followed by the entire Green Wave team splashing water on Wellman in celebration.
