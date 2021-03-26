US Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District celebrates 150 years with time capsule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The US Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District celebrated 150 years of service to South Carolina with a ceremony and a time capsule on Friday.
Members of the Corps of Engineers gathered in Charleston to talk about accomplishments over the last 150 years and what projects are currently in the works.
Mayor John Tecklenburg spoke and declared Friday, March 26, 2021 as “US Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District Day” and added a few mementos of his own to the capsule.
Other items included medallions, maps of current projects, signs talking about COVID-19 precautions and even a copy of a COVID-19 vaccine card.
In its earlier years, the US Army Corps of Engineers’ major projects included the construction of Forts Johnson, Moultrie and Sumter. Now the major projects include the deepening of the Charleston Harbor and the Peninsula Study.
“Our projects have wide-ranging impacts from addressing storm surge on our coasts and constructing facilities and helping the military and the veterans administrations better serve our services members and our veterans,” Lt. Colonel Rachel Honderd said.
Once the Charleston Harbor project is done, it will be 52 feet deep, making it the deepest on the east coast.
The time capsule will be opened in 25 years.
