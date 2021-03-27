Bucs unable to overcome Blue Hose in weekend opener

Petit (2-3) retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced and struck out five batters in a row at one point on his way to drawing the loss in the contest. The sophomore right-hander went 7.0 innings allowing six hits and one earned run, while striking out 11 in the loss. Connor Yoder added two more strikeouts in a 1-2-3 eighth inning to highlight his second appearance of the season.