Bucs unable to overcome Blue Hose in weekend opener

CLINTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern was unable to overcome a pair of costly errors in the bottom of the sixth as the Buccaneers were unable to take advantage of a strong start from R.J. Petit in the series opening loss at Presbyterian, 2-1.
The Bucs (7-8, 7-5 Big South) were unable to take advantage of Petit’s second double-digit strikeout effort in as many weekends as the sophomore right-hander fanned a career-high 11 PC (3-8, 2-3 Big South) hitters in the Friday afternoon matchup.
Connor Aldrich drove in CSU’s lone run of the contest with a RBI fielder’s choice in the top of the fourth inning driving in Johnny Oliveira. Six Bucs recorded hits in the contest, while Andrew Bullockdrew a pair of walks in the loss.
Petit (2-3) retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced and struck out five batters in a row at one point on his way to drawing the loss in the contest. The sophomore right-hander went 7.0 innings allowing six hits and one earned run, while striking out 11 in the loss. Connor Yoder added two more strikeouts in a 1-2-3 eighth inning to highlight his second appearance of the season.
The Blue Hose took advantage of a pair of CSU errors in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the 2-1 lead as Brody Fahr and Chris Veach came around to score and take PC’s first lead of the weekend. On the mound, Charlie McDaniel (1-0) went the distance for the Blue Hose as he scattered six CSU hits and posted one strikeout in the win.
How They Scored
• Charleston Southern cracked the seal on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning as the Bucs played small ball in the frame following a leadoff Johnny Oliveira single. After Christian Maggio singled through the right side, Reid Hardwick dropped a sacrifice bunt moving both runners into scoring position. Aldrich followed with a fielder’s choice scoring Oliveira to put the Bucs ahead 1-0.
• The Blue Hose responded in the sixth as Fahr reached on an error by the CSU catcher and came around to score on Veach’s single, while Veach scored on a throwing error on Ryan Ouzts’ grounder to put PC ahead 2-1.
News & Notes
• Kyle Sandstrom’s career-high 24-game on-base streak came to an end on Friday afternoon as the senior outfielder went 0-for-4 from the plate in the contest.
• Houston Parker continued his five-game hitting streak with a single in the contest and has hits in nine of his last 10 contests.
• Connor Aldrich boasts an eight-game hitting streak and has hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games.
• Petit became the first CSU pitcher with multiple double-digit strikeout games since Andrew Tomasovich posted four 10-plus strikeout contests in the 2015 season.
• Petit’s back-to-back 10-strikeout games were also the first since Tomasovich achieved the mark twice in the 2015 season.
Up Next
Charleston Southern and Presbyterian close out the series tomorrow morning with a doubleheader at the PC Baseball Complex. First pitch between the Bucs and the Blue Hose is set for 11 a.m.