The Citadel gets swept in double header at Western Carolina

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Citadel went on the road Friday and dropped a doubleheader at Western Carolina. The Bulldogs fell 12-8 in the first game and 11-6 in the second game.
Score: Western Carolina 12-11, The Citadel 8-6
Records: The Citadel (8-12, 1-4), Western Carolina (13-4, 2-0)
Location: Cullowhee, North Carolina (Hennon Stadium)
Series: Western Carolina leads 2-0
Game 1
How it Happened
- The Catamounts took advantage of a pair of walks to get a RBI infield single from Immanuel Wilder. That play was followed by a grand slam to right off the bat of Pascanel Ferreras.
- The Catamounts added to the lead in the third on a solo home run from Justice Bigbee.
- The Bulldogs got back into the game in the fourth inning as Jeffery Brown started the frame with a base hit and Tyler Corbitt took the first pitch he saw over the fence in left field for a two-run homer.
- Ryan McCarthy followed with a base hit and Noah Mitchell was hit by a pitch. Travis Lott single to center to score McCarthy, and when the ball got away from the center fielder, Mitchell scored from first and Lott advanced to third.
- Crosby Jones drove in the fifth run of the inning with a base hit to right field.
- The top of the order came through again in the fifth inning as Brown doubled to center field and Corbitt drove him in with a base hit up the middle.
- WCU regained the lead in the bottom of the inning with a RBI triple from Will Prater and a run-scoring single from Nat Slocum.
- The Catamounts extended the lead in the sixth after Justice Bigbee delivered a RBI single and Daylan Nanny drove in two runs with a double.
- WCU added one more run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly from Zach Ketterman.
- The Bulldogs got back on the board in the eighth after McCarthy battled for a leadoff walk and came in to score on a Jones home run to left field.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs collected 13 hits with five players collecting multi-hit games.
- Tyler Corbitt led the way by going 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs. The home run was Corbitt’s fifth of the season.
- Crosby Jones went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season and three RBIs.
- Ryan McCarthy reached safely in all four plate appearances, going 2-for-2 with a walk, hit by pitch and two runs scored.
- Tilo Skole went 2-for-4 with a double out of the nine spot in the lineup, while leadoff hitter Jeffery Brown also had two hits.
- Zack Jones (0-2) took the loss after giving up five runs on five hits over 2.0 innings of relief.
- Zebby Matthews (4-1) picked up the victory after allowing six runs, five earned, on 10 hits over 5.0 innings.
- Zach Franklin (2) threw the final 3.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits.
Game 2
How it Happened
- The Catamounts got out to an early lead as they plated two runs in the first inning. Daylan Nanny drove in a run with a double and then scored on a single from Will Prater.
- The Bulldogs answered back in the second inning to tie the score. Noah Mitchell started the frame with a single and was sacrificed to second by Tilo Skole.
- Ben Hutchins drove in Mitchell with a double to left center, and then scored on a double off the bat of Logan Taplett.
- WCU got the lead back in the third on a solo home run from Luke Robinson.
- The Catamounts extended the lead in the fifth with RBI singles from Justice Bigbie and Prater, and a RBI groundout from Nanny.
- The Citadel got a run back in the seventh inning after Cole Simpson drew a one-out walk and came around to score on a two-out double from Mitchell.
- A pair of wild pitches scored two more runs in the inning to pull the Bulldogs within two.
- The Catamounts put the game away with a run in the seventh and three more in the eighth.
- The Bulldogs pushed across one more run in the ninth inning as Mitchell delivered a RBI infield single.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs finished the game with 11 hits, marking the 12th time in 20 games that the Bulldogs reached double digits in hits.
- The Citadel got at least one hit from all nine hitters in the lineup.
- Noah Mitchell led the way by going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.
- Jeffery Brown and Crosby Jones each finished with a pair of hits.
- Cameron Reeves (2-2) suffered the loss after allowing six runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings.
- Jacob Corn (1-0) picked up the victory after tossing 2.0 innings of relief, allowing two runs on three hits.
On Deck
The teams close out the three-game series Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.