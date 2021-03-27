City of Charleston to host ‘Junior Bunny Detectives’ Easter Egg Hunt

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says they will be hosting a special type of Easter Egg hunt in the week leading up to the holiday.
Organizers say they have hidden dozens of eggs in parks throughout the city and now they need the help of their Junior Bunny Detectives to find them.
Kids who find a special golden egg are asked to snap a picture and share it with the city on social media to be entered to win a prize.
Organizers say the bunny detective hunt starts Saturday and runs through April 4.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.