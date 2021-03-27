Cougars Drop Series Opener to UNCW

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- UNCW plated five runs between the seventh and eighth innings and held College of Charleston off the scoreboard until the bottom of the ninth in a 6-1 series-opening win on Friday evening at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: UNCW 6, College of Charleston 1
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (5-11, 2-2 CAA), UNCW (13-6, 2-2 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Seahawks opened the scoring with a run in the third before adding two in the seventh and three in the eighth to take a 6-0 lead into the ninth. Charleston broke up the shutout in the last of the ninth when Trotter Harlan scampered home on a wild pitch.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Second-year freshman Ty Good fanned a career-high 10 batters over six and two-thirds innings, allowing two earned runs on seven hits. The Rock Hill, S.C. struck out the side in the sixth and had five K’s through his first four frames.
NOTABLES
· Joseph Mershon collected three of the Cougars’ five hits with a single in each of his first three at-bats.
· Harlan doubled and scored in the ninth for CofC’s lone run.
· Brooks Lucas fanned one in a perfect ninth.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Seahawks will meet in game two of the weekend CAA series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is slated for 2:00 p.m.