Deputies respond to multiple shootings that left 1 hospitalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to determine whether two shootings that happened in one night in McClellanville are connected.
The CCSO says deputies responded to a shooting that happened at around 10 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Brailsford Road. Deputies say a home was damaged by gunfire, but they don’t have any suspects.
No occupants were reportedly injured by the gunfire.
At around the same time, the CCSO says another shooting was reported in the Toby Road area near Geathers Road. Deputies say a pedestrian was hit in the shooting and identified at a local hospital.
The pedestrian reportedly suffered several gunshot wounds, but deputies say they are expected to survive.
CCSO says this is an active investigation and they ask anyone with information to please call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.
