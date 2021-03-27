Family remembers pedestrian killed in Summerville crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department and the Dorchester County Coroner’s office are investigating a crash that killed a 32-year-old man.
The coroner says Lawrence Bernard Davis Jr. of Summerville was struck by a vehicle while he was walking along Berlin G. Myers Parkway on Sunday night around 9 p.m.
Davis’ and his family are from Miami, Florida. His mother, siblings and other relatives came to town to visit the site where the incident happened.
His family says he was walking home from his work shift at Target when the crash happened. His brother Edmound Davis says they want justice and they trust the law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation.
“He walks in a room and he lights it up,” Davis said. “He had the most amazing creativity when it comes to planning events and he was God fearing man.”
The family says Lawrence recently planned a wedding happening on Saturday for relative in Myrtle Beach.
According to a Summerville Police report, the driver who hit Davis was at the scene when they responded to the incident.
As of Saturday, police have not reported any charges filed in connection to the crash.
Lawrence’s mother, Marisa, is seeking clarity.
“We’re hoping that answers are given to give us peace of mind,” Marisa said.
Davis’ sister, Alicia Davis, says he touched so many lives. They are raising money to get his body transported to Florida for a funeral.
“We have thousands of people who are trying to fly out of town just to be to his funeral and heartbroken,” Davis said.
The family now calling for road improvements to Berlin G. Myer’s Parkway.
“Maybe more lighting on the road, bicycle paths or walks paths something of that nature, so it won’t happen to anyone else,” Marisa said.
Live 5 News reached out to Summerville Police for an update on the case. They say an update is expected on Monday.
