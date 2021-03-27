Fetter Health announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Lowcountry

Fetter Health announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Lowcountry
. (Source: WIS/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 27, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 5:05 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Fetter Health Care Networks says they will be hosting additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.

Fetter says the clinics will be first-come, first-serve and no appointment is necessary. Fetter’s clinics offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Moderna. They say the emergency use authorization on both vaccines allows them to be distributed to individuals 18 years of age and older.

“We are continuing to serve the Lowcountry as vaccines become available for our team to administer,” DHA, CEO of Fetter Aretha R. Powers said. “Each clinic is designed with our community members in mind, as we aim to overcome hurdles such as transportation or appointment availability for individuals in need.”

Individuals who qualify are asked to complete an on-site registration when they arrive at the clinic.

Fetter says previous clinics have been well attended and to anticipate a moderate wait. They ask that recipients refrain from arriving more than 30 minutes before the clinic start time.

Vaccine type Date Time Location
Moderna - Dose 1 only Wednesday, March 31 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Colleton County High School
150 Cougar Nation Dr.
Walterboro, SC 29488
Moderna - Dose 2 only Wednesday, March 31 9 a.m. - noon New Bethlehem Baptist Church
1945 Liberia Rd.
Wadmalaw Island, SC 29487
Johnson & Johnson single dose Thursday, April 1 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Faith Assembly of God North Campus
3001 Landing Pkwy.
North Charleston, SC 29420
TBD Tuesday, April 6 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jane Edwards Elementary School
1960 Jane Edwards Rd.
Edisto Island, SC 29438

Locations of future Fetter Health Care Network COVID-19 vaccination clinics can be found at their website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.