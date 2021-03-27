Fetter Health announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Fetter Health Care Networks says they will be hosting additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the coming weeks.
Fetter says the clinics will be first-come, first-serve and no appointment is necessary. Fetter’s clinics offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Moderna. They say the emergency use authorization on both vaccines allows them to be distributed to individuals 18 years of age and older.
“We are continuing to serve the Lowcountry as vaccines become available for our team to administer,” DHA, CEO of Fetter Aretha R. Powers said. “Each clinic is designed with our community members in mind, as we aim to overcome hurdles such as transportation or appointment availability for individuals in need.”
Individuals who qualify are asked to complete an on-site registration when they arrive at the clinic.
Fetter says previous clinics have been well attended and to anticipate a moderate wait. They ask that recipients refrain from arriving more than 30 minutes before the clinic start time.
Locations of future Fetter Health Care Network COVID-19 vaccination clinics can be found at their website.
