Multiple food distributions planned for Lowcountry residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Lowcountry non-profits say they will be distributing thousands of meals worth of groceries around the Charleston area.
The first distribution is being held in partnership between Bookwell Travel, Project Cool Breeze and Concerned Citizens of the Peninsula of Lowcountry Non-Profit.
Organizers say the distribution will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in Martin Luther King Park located at 155 Jackson Street.
Bookwell Travel founder Brian Gates will also be running for 12 hours to raise awareness for the “End 12 Hours of Hunger” campaign.
Another food distribution is reportedly being held at the Graham AME Church Annex Building.
Organizers say this Community Food Giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and end when either all groceries have been distributed or 3 p.m.
The Graham AME Church Annex Building is located at 1108 Wappoo Road in West Ashley and organizers say they want to remind recipients that it will operate in a drive-thru format
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.