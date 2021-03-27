Pat Kelsey introduced as new College of Charleston head basketball coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A day after the College of Charleston announced that Winthrop head coach Pat Kelsey was taking over as the Cougars new head coach, Kelsey was officially introduced to players and fans at a press conference on Friday.
Kelsey, who self-described his personality as “making coffee nervous”, had the crowd on board early on as he talked about his excitement for coming to the Lowcountry and leading CofC.
Athletics Director Matt Roberts said he interviewed seven candidates after the position opened last week when Earl Grant resigned to become the head coach at Boston College, although many more showed interest. Roberts said he chose Kelsey from a group of three finalists that included CofC assistant JD Powell and Pittsburgh assistant and former CofC assistant Milan Brown. But he said Kelsey was one of his top choices all along.
“Watching what Winthrop has done, watching what he has done at Winthrop - if you had a job opening, why not Pat Kelsey. He was the right fit at the right time and someone I had my eye on from day one. I’m glad he reciprocated that interest.”
As for Kelsey, he’s ready to get to work.
“To coach at a world-class insituation with a program with great resources and phenominal leadership in Matt (Roberts) and Dr. Shu, and this entire administration, I think the potential here is through the roof.” Kelsey said.
“We need this to be Charleston, The College. Be our city. I’m proud and honored to be your head coach.” Kelsey said.
College of Charleston legend John Kresse was among those in attendance for the introduction on Friday and you can count him among the people who are very excited about this hire for CofC.
“He’s got the makeup of what we want and need right now.” Kreese said. “He’s a homerun for the College of Charleston and I can’t wait to root and cheer his team on once they get out there in November”
Kelsey will have a lot of work to get to right away. CofC has had 6 players enter the transfer portal since the start of the offseason
