Tigers Rally For 16-12 Win Over Eagles

In the seventh inning, Clemson scored seven runs, all with two outs, to take a 15-10 lead. Parker’s two-run single tied the score, then Grice’s two-run triple put the Tigers in front before Clemson added three more runs in the frame and a run in the top of the eighth inning on Grice’s run-scoring single. The Eagles plated two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut Clemson’s lead to 16-12.