Blue Hose take both ends of twinbill Saturday over Charleston Southern

CLINTON, S.C. – Presbyterian used timely pitching and Buccaneer miscues to sweep both ends of a doubleheader Saturday in Big South baseball action.
Presbyterian (5-8, 4-3 Big South) scored only three runs in both contests but it proved to be enough as Charleston Southern (7-10, 7-7 Big South) could only push across one.
Game One: Presbyterian 3, Charleston Southern 0
Charleston Southern was unable to overcome early fielding miscues in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheaders as the Buccaneers dropped the 3-0 decision to the host Blue Hose.
Krishna Raj (1-2) went seven innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out three in a strong outing for the sophomore right-hander, but PC struck for two unearned runs in the bottom of the first on their way to clinching the series win.
Houston Parker paced the Bucs at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance with a pair of singles, while Reid Hardwick and MJ Sasapan added a pair of base hits to pace CSU’s offensive efforts in the game.
PC’s Eric Miles (2-1) picked up the win after going seven innings and allowing four hits. Eric Toth (S, 1) picked up his first save of the season after going the final two innings in scoreless relief.
CSU threatened to cut into the PC lead on several occasions and put a pair of runners in scoring position in the sixth inning, but the Bucs were unable to come up with the timely hit on their way to the opening loss.
How They Scored
- Chris Veach and Landon Shaw both scored on a throwing error on Sean Klein’s grounder in the bottom of the first inning to put the Blue Hose ahead 2-0 early.
- The Blue Hose added to the lead on a Shaw solo home run in the bottom of the third to cap the scoring in the contest.
Game Two: Presbyterian 3, Charleston Southern 1
Presbyterian jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run home run by Eric Toth then tacked-on another in the seventh before the Bucs could scratch across their lone run of the day in the eighth.
Toth’s two-run blast proved to be enough for the Blue Hose as four pitchers combined to hold the Bucs to just one run. Charleston Southern’s Daniel Padysak tossed seven strong frames and striking out four in the hard-luck loss.
How They Scored
- Eric Toth hit a two-run home run to left field for a 2-0 first-inning lead
- Presbyterian added an unearned run on a throwing error in the seventh for a 3-0 lead
- Andrew Bullock had an RBI single in the eight for the Bucs’ lone tally on the afternoon
Up Next
Charleston Southern returns home for a three-game series against High Point from Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.