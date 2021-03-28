Bulldogs Drops Home Game Against Samford

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel football dropped its home game against Samford, 55-7, Saturday afternoon inside Johnson Hagood Stadium.
Score: Samford 55, The Citadel 7
Records: Samford (3-3, 3-3), The Citadel (0-9, 0-5)
Location: Johnson Hagood Stadium (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: Series tied 7-7
How it Happened
· Samford jumped out to a quick advantage as they scored the first 31 points of the game.
· The Citadel got on the board late in the first half with a 75-yard drive. The eight-play drive ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Darique Hampton to Raleigh Webb.
· Samford got a pair of rushing touchdowns from DeMarcus Ware in the second half, and also returned a fumble 68 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Inside the Box Score
· The Citadel rushed for 309 yards on 72 carries. It marked the fourth time this season, and the third time this spring, the Bulldogs surpassed the 300 yard rushing mark.
· The Citadel possessed the ball for a season-high 40:07. The Bulldogs kept the ball for 11:39 in the third quarter.
· Darique Hampton led the ground attack with 98 yards on 22 carries.
· He also went 2-for-8 for 21 yards and a touchdown.
· Nathan Storch finished with 81 yards on 19 carries, and Cooper Wallace added 67 yards on 14 totes.
· Raleigh Webb caught his 19th career touchdown pass in the second quarter. He is second on the school’s all-time list, trailing only Andre Roberts.
· Andy Davis led the defense with nine tackles. He also added his team-leading third interception of the season. Davis now has an interception in back-to-back games.
· Linebacker Marquise Blount and Brian Horn each finished with seven stops.
· Carson Hatchett had 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a pair of quarterback hurries.
· Dalton Owens posted 2.0 tackles for loss.
Up Next
The Bulldogs hit the road to take on Wofford on April 3. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. from Gibbs Stadium.