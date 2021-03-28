Charleston Night Market sees busy first weekend since pandemic closure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since last March the night market is back and open for business and vendors say it’s been a busy first weekend.
Last year, the Charleston Night Market closed after just one weekend.
“We had a great grand opening last year and then bam, everything shut down,” vendor and owner of Nova Candle Co. Manuel Casanova said. “This is the busiest I’ve seen it since last year. "
This year looks a little different, masks are required and the number of vendors has been cut by 20 percent to allow for more space.
“Everybody is social distancing, being very safe,” Elderberry vendor and Mindee Herbert said. “They’re counting people coming in. They’re masking people. It feels like it’s meant to be open again.”
Vendors say they’ve been waiting for over a year to sell in person at night again and it’s a needed boost for business.
“The crowds have been amazing,” vendor and owner of Mission Essentials Steve Salomon said. “We have been here all day yesterday and all day today and it’s amazing to see the crowds coming back.”
Although it was a soft opening this year because of the pandemic, the night market manager, Karen Williams, said they have big hopes for the months ahead.
“But when covid settles down maybe we’ll have a big opening night where we do a little more celebrations,” Williams said.
