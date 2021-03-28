Clemson sweeps doubleheader from Boston College

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Sal Frelick laced a run-scoring single with two outs to narrow Clemson’s lead to 3-2, then Travis Honeyman lofted a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to tie the score. In the 10th inning, the Tigers loaded the bases with one out before Urban came off the bench and hit an infield single to score Bryce Teodosio for the go-ahead run. With two outs, Caden Grice ripped a three-run double, giving him 13 RBIs in the last three games, then Adam Hackenberg hit a run-scoring double and Jonathan French added a run-scoring single.