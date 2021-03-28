Cougars Walk Off With Series Win Over Seahawks

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Pinch-runner Brody Hopkins scampered home on a ground ball to third to score the winning run as College of Charleston walked off with a 10-9 win in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday afternoon to clinch a series victory against UNCW in Colonial Athletic Association play.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 10, UNCW 9
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (7-11, 4-2 CAA), UNCW (13-8, 2-4 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Seahawks jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a five-run second inning capped off by a three-run homer from Brooks Baldwin. Charleston scored one in the third, once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to whittle the deficit to 5-4 after fifth. The Cougars then struck for three in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead on a two-run triple by Harrison Hawkins. A two-run seventh would push the lead to 9-5 before UNCW answered in the top of the ninth, scoring four runs to even the tally at 9-9. Hawkins delivered again in the home half, bouncing a ball to third that allowed Hopkins to score and hand the Cougars the 10-9 walk-off win.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Hawkins capped his big weekend with a 2-for-5 effort while driving in his seventh and eighth runs of the series with a two-run triple in the sixth. The senior outfielder also reached on a walk and scored twice.
NOTABLES
· Connor Campbell tossed seven strong innings out of the bullpen, allowing two earned runs and striking out five after entering in the second inning.
· Joseph Mershon extended his hitting streak to seven games with a 2-for-4 day that including two runs scored and an RBI single.
· Nine Cougars recorded at least one hit including eight of CofC’s nine starters.
· Jackson Boyd drove in a run with his first collegiate hit in the fifth.
· Jared Kirven equaled his career-high with a 3-for-4 effort and drove in his third run of the season.
· The series victory marks the Cougars’ first against UNCW since a weekend sweep at Patriots Point in 2017.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will travel to Statesboro, Ga. on Tuesday for a midweek rematch with Georgia Southern. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.