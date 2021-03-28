Cougars Walk Off With Series Win Over Seahawks

The Seahawks jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a five-run second inning capped off by a three-run homer from Brooks Baldwin. Charleston scored one in the third, once in the fourth and twice in the fifth to whittle the deficit to 5-4 after fifth. The Cougars then struck for three in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead on a two-run triple by Harrison Hawkins. A two-run seventh would push the lead to 9-5 before UNCW answered in the top of the ninth, scoring four runs to even the tally at 9-9. Hawkins delivered again in the home half, bouncing a ball to third that allowed Hopkins to score and hand the Cougars the 10-9 walk-off win.