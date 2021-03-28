1 dead, 2 critically injured in Beaufort Co. fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Burton Fire District says a house fire in Burton killed one and critically injured two others.
Firefighters say they responded to Dream Catch Lane off Cherokee Farms Road just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday. ,
Initial reports from 911 callers stated that an adult male was still inside the home.
Burton and Marine Corps Air Station firefighters, along with Beaufort County EMS, responded to the reported fire, incident reports state.
Firefighters say crews arrived on scene and reported heavy fire showing from the front of a single wide mobile home. They say bystanders directed firefighters to an addition in the rear of the home where the victim was reported to be.
Fire crews rushed into the home under heavy fire conditions and the Burton Fire District says they removed an adult male.
Reports say the victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, but subsequently died.
Two additional adult males were reportedly critically injured but were not in the home when firefighters arrived on scene.
The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, along with Burton fire investigators and investigators from the South Carolina Fire Marshal’s office say they are investigating.
Anyone seeking more information is asked to please call Captain Daniel Byrne at 843-986-4852.
