Berkeley Co. to reopen rental assistance applications Monday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Berkeley County say applications for federal emergency rental assistance will reopen Monday for those unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release, Berkeley County received $6.89 million dollars from the U.S. Treasury Department in March and has about $5 million left to distribute. Additionally, the county will receive $5 million more from the U.S. Treasury for rental assistance.

The release states that an “eligible household” is a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median

Officials say homeowners are not eligible.

The release states that individuals are encouraged to apply online through www.BerkeleyCountySC.gov. The application will be on the home page at 8 a.m. on Monday. Paper applications will be made available on request.

Officials say individuals who need a paper application or have questions can call the Emergency Rental Assistance Hotline at 843-377-8507. The hotline is available 24/7 and callers should leave a message and their call will be returned within 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.