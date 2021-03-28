Emergency rental assistance applications open Monday for Berkeley Co. residents

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials in Berkeley County say applications for federal emergency rental assistance will open Monday for those unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release, Berkeley County residents who are renters and unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have three weeks to complete the application.
The release states that an “eligible household” is a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:
- Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;
- Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and
- Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median
Applications will be due by 5 p.m. on April 16.
Officials say applications will be put into a lottery on April 19 and all application numbers will be randomly sorted and estimated timeframes will be provided so applicants will know when their application will be reviewed.
The release states that individuals are encouraged to apply online through www.BerkeleyCountySC.gov. The application will be on the home page at 8 a.m. on Monday. Paper applications will be made available on request.
Officials say individuals who need a paper application or have questions can call the Emergency Rental Assistance Hotline at 843-377-8507. The hotline is available 24/7 and callers should leave a message and their call will be returned within 24 hours.
