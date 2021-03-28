Hawkins, Sechopoulos Power Cougars Past Seahawks

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Harrison Hawkins drove in six runs with two home runs, including a grand slam, and Ari Sechopoulos added a two-run shot of his own to lead the College of Charleston to an 11-8 win over UNCW on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association play at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 11, UNCW 8
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Records: Charleston (6-11, 3-2 CAA), UNCW (13-7, 2-3 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Seahawks opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first. Sechopoulos answered for Charleston in the home half, sending the first pitch he saw to dead center for a two-run homer to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead with his third big fly of the week. Hawkins tattooed a 0-1 pitch to left for a two-run bomb in the fifth to put the Cougars ahead, 5-1. After UNCW countered with a three-run sixth, Charleston responded with a six-run home half marked by a Hawkins grand slam to take an 11-4 lead. The Seahawks would trim the margin to 11-8 with a pair of two-run shots in the seventh before the Cougars’ bullpen shut the door.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Hawkins paced the offense with his first career multi-homer game, driving in six runs with a two-run shot in the fifth and the Cougars’ third grand slam of the season in the sixth. The senior outfielder finished the 3-for-4 with three runs scored after singling and scoring on Sechopoulos’ first-inning bomb.
NOTABLES
· Joseph Mershon extended his hitting streak to six games with a double in the fifth and plated one with a bases loaded walk in the sixth.
· Eight of the Cougars’ nine starters reached base with seven doing so via a hit.
· Second-year freshman Trey Pooser picked up his second win of the season allowing three earned runs and striking out four in five and one-third innings of work.
· Jared Kirven went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
· Senior Jordan Carr tossed two perfect innings with two strikeouts to earn his first career save.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Seahawks will meet in the rubber game of the weekend CAA series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.