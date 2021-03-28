Hawkins, Sechopoulos Power Cougars Past Seahawks

The Seahawks opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first. Sechopoulos answered for Charleston in the home half, sending the first pitch he saw to dead center for a two-run homer to give the Cougars a 2-1 lead with his third big fly of the week. Hawkins tattooed a 0-1 pitch to left for a two-run bomb in the fifth to put the Cougars ahead, 5-1. After UNCW countered with a three-run sixth, Charleston responded with a six-run home half marked by a Hawkins grand slam to take an 11-4 lead. The Seahawks would trim the margin to 11-8 with a pair of two-run shots in the seventh before the Cougars’ bullpen shut the door.