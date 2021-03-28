Nighttime lane closures scheduled for North Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County says they will be closing lanes in North Charleston for road resurfacing.
County officials say Charleston County Public Works Pavement Management will resurface Medical Plaza Drive in North Charleston from Sunday through Thursday.
Lane closures will take place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and officials say traffic control will be on site to help people navigate and ensure access to Trident Medical Center.
Drivers are asked to please use caution when going through the construction zone, and remember that all work is weather dependent.
County officials say funding for the resurfacing project comes from the Transportation Sales Tax Annual Allocation Program. More information on the TST program can be found on Charleston County’s website.
Residents with more questions regarding the resurfacing of Medical Plaza Drive are asked to call Public Works Pavement Management at 843-202-6157.
