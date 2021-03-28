Roper St. Francis promotes Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare says they will be recognizing Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month by delivering screening advice.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it is important to know the facts about the third-most-common cancer in the U.S.
Health officials say Colorectal Cancer is the second leading cause of death overall, but with screening the disease is highly preventable.
Colorectal Cancer has similar diagnosis rates for both men and women, but Dr. Jorge Lagares-Garcia says the most important part of Colon Cancer treatment is an early diagnosis.
The most common and effective way to get screened is to have a colonoscopy, which Roper officials say is recommended for anyone age 45 or older as well as those who have risk factors including family history.
The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 150,000 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer this year, so those at risk should make sure to see their doctors.
