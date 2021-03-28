South Carolina beats Georgia Tech 76-65 to reach Elite Eight

’'My sister being here is an awesome thing,’' Staley said. ’'I look forward to hearing her call my name out. I know once I hear it I give her a little Philly nod saying I hear you, but can’t see you especially if I don’t have my glasses on. It’s great she made the trip out here last night. Got up early got some breakfast. She got into her game day routine and was good we got to share this moment with her. We hope we can continue that so her stay can be extended.’'